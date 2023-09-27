Bruce Springsteen is temporarily stomping the brakes on the rest of his 2023 tour dates.

Most of the shows were previously postponed until September due to his medical struggles with peptic ulcer disease, but Variety now reports that the 2023 dates are being postponed altogether until next year.

Fans can somewhat breathe a sigh of relief, however, as tickets will be valid for soon-to-be-announced dates. Refunds will also be on the table for anyone who can’t make the newly scheduled dates if they submit one within 30 days of the 2024 dates being revealed.

In a statement on social media, the music industry heavyweight thanked his fans for their “good wishes, encouragement and support.”

“I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Reps for the stadium rock superstar have said that veering on the side of caution is best for Springsteen during this time.

The first sign of Springsteen’s health issues popped up when he postponed his Philadelphia shows on August 16 and 18. His illness was unknown at the time.