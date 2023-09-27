Chris Hemsworth’s 11-year-old daughter, India Rose, is a fan of her dad’s work.

Hemsworth took to Instagram this week to share a clip of the youngster watching him as Thor in one of the movies from the Marvel franchise.

The duo were on a plane, with India looking engrossed in the flick with her headphones on.

Hemsworth — who did a cheeky wink for the camera — wrote in the caption, “I swear it was her choice #familyloyalty.”

The star set the vid to Wookiefoot’s “Happy to Be Here”.

Hemsworth also shares twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9, with wife Elsa Pataky.

Earlier this year, in an interview with ET, the “Extraction” star explained why he’s not keen on his daughter being in more films after appearing in “Thor: Love & Thunder”.

“You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing,” Hemsworth said of her role in the Marvel blockbuster.

“I said, ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, cool!’ And she was a pro and loved it,” he continued. “But I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she.”

He did add that when she’s older, “if she’s keen to do more things,” he would be all for it.

The Aussie actor regularly shares pics and vids of his family on social media, with him posting a clip of one of his boys pushing him off a boat into the ocean earlier this month.

