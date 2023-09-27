Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon will be flashing their smiles on the small screen in no time.

“The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” are gracing the airwaves on Monday, Oct 2, Deadline reports. They’ll align with the return of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

While being off the air due to the now-resolved WGA strike, the television hosts linked up for the “Strike Force Five” podcast, which also featured John Oliver.

“Their mission complete, the founding members of Strike Force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2 and one of them to premium cable on 10/1,” shared the late-night clan in a PR release.

News of Fallon’s return to television frames comes after Rolling Stone published a lengthy exposé on the comedian last month regarding his “toxic behaviour” on set with coworkers and staff.

Fallon has since apologized on social media for the reports wielded against him, saying he never intended to create a toxic workplace.

“We want to thank the entire Strike Force 5 team, our wives, our special guests and apologize to Conan O’Brien, who agreed to do the pod but Stephen forgot to send him any possible dates and the strike ended,” ends the PR statement from the gang.