Tom Sandoval is owning his controversial reputation.

On Wednesday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star teased his upcoming podcast with a trailer in which he is confronted with all the names people have called him in recent months.

The trailer opens with a staffer approaching Sandoval during a lunch break on a photoshoot set to talk about potential names for the new podcast.

“We have been working with a focus group and we asked people to describe you, and these are the words that they were using the most,” the staffer says.

“Great. Hit me with it,” the reality star responds.

“Okay, here we go. Scum devil, Sando-vile, narcissist, Sand-awful, scumbag, cheater, liar, scumbag…” the staffer begins reading off.

“I think you said scumbag already,” Sandoval tells him, to which the staffer explains, “Sorry, they used that a lot.”

He then lists off a series of vulgar names hurled at Sandoval, all bleeped out, along with, “Worm with a moustache,” which is what his co-star James Kennedy called him during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special earlier this year.

“So from those, any ideas?” the staffer asks.

“I got it. Yeah,” Sandoval tells him, announcing the new title: “‘Everybody Loves Tom’. Yeah, it’s perfect.”

According to People, “Everybody Loves Tom” will feature the reality start engaging in conversations with a wide range of celebrity guests on a variety of subjects.

Sandoval has been faced with plenty of controversy since it was revealed earlier this year that he had been having a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, while still in a long-term relationship with his other co-star, Ariana Madix.