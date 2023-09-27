Kerry Washington continues to revisit some of the darkest moments of her life in her new memoir, Thicker Than Water, which is currently available wherever books are sold.

Washington, 46, recently discovered that her dad isn’t her biological father.

In an exclusive interview with People, the Emmy winner remembered: “Right before I sold the book is when I got some really revelatory information from my parents about our family history that really turned my world upside down.”

While preparing for a DNA test on the PBS celebrity genealogy series “Finding Your Roots”, the “Scandal” star discovered her parents used an anonymous sperm donor.

Her parents, Earle and Valerie, chose to break the news to her, something they didn’t ever intend to do.

“So every time I would sit down to write this other book idea that I sold, I just couldn’t write it,” she continued. “It just didn’t feel honest to write about anything other than [the] emotional journey I found myself on.”

Encouragement from her editors led her to include her challenges with discovering her parentage, which eventually became the centerpiece of Thicker Than Water.

“I didn’t know what my story was, but I was playing the supporting character in their story of what our family was,” she continued in the interview.

Washington believes the moment brought her closer to her Earle and Valerie, adding: “I really started to have so much more love and compassion and understanding for my parents.”