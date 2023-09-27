“20/20” has found its new co-anchor.

On Tuesday, ABC News announced that longtime broadcast journalist Deborah Roberts will be taking over the spot left behind by Amy Robach, who left network in January.

Roberts, who is married to “Today” veteran Al Roker, will co-anchor the long-running investigative news show with David Muir.

“Once you have really planted yourself firmly into a program like this as I have over the years, you look for more,” Roberts told Variety in an interview upon the announcement. “You always feel like you have a little more ownership of a program and more of a say in what it’s all about.”

Having been with ABC News for 28 years, Roberts has worked on shows like “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America”.

She has served as a substitute anchor on “GMA”, and has also appeared as a guest co-host on “The View” over the years.

In 1995, she began reporting for “20/20” after being recruited by the legendary Barbara Walters.

On Tuesday, Roberts shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.”

She added, “It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going.”

Roberts received congratulations from many fans, including celebs like Viola Davis, who commented, “I celebrate you sis!!! Deserved,” and Robin Roberts, who wrote, “Yessssssss!!!”

Back in January, Robach left ABC News following an investigation into her romance with her “GMA3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes.