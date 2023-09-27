Nicole Scherzinger may have been in the showbiz industry for years, but she insisted she’s still “proving” herself.

The star — who is taking a break from “The Masked Singer” to play Norma Desmond in the West End revival of Sunset Boulevard in London, U.K. — shot to fame as a member of the band the Pussycat Dolls.

In a new interview with People, Scherzinger said she’s “absolutely” been underestimated in the acting world after being a pop star.

She shared, “That’s why I’m making moves now. It’s hard when people don’t see you for who you truly are. But if you don’t show it to them, they will never know; so that’s why I’ve taken this.

“Hopefully people will get the opportunity now to see who I really am and what I have to give.”

READ MORE: Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged to Former Rugby Player Thom Evans

Scherzinger admitted of taking a step back from TV to take on the West End role, “I had to actually choose between ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11 and Sunset Boulevard.

“I chose Sunset Boulevard. This is where my talents truly lie. I’m still proving myself.”

Theatre isn’t something new for Scherzinger, with her starting out at the Youth Performing Arts School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scherzinger addmited “There’s many roles that I’ve dreamed of playing. And I will tell you, this is not one of them,” referencing her role as Norma Desmond.

READ MORE: Nicole Scherzinger Shades Pussycat Dolls In New Song ‘Freedom’

She went on, “So when [director Jamie Lloyd] came to me, I was like, ‘Are you crazy? Are you mad?’ I didn’t get it, because I only ever had Glenn Close in my mind — and Gloria Swanson in the old film. He was like, ‘Don’t watch the movie, don’t listen to anybody else, just read the lines and listen to the music.’ And when I did, I just fell in love with Norma. I didn’t realize that this is the role that I’ve been waiting to play all my life. We’re doing a completely different, new interpretation.”

Scherzinger also said her experience in the entertainment industry over the years had prepared her for the musical.

“There are so many parallels between Sunset Boulevard and what you have to do to make it in Hollywood. Even when you’re fully loaded with so much talent, you could still be overlooked because of stereotypes and ageism. It is a tragedy,” she told the mag. “I have so much ammunition for this — so much fuel.”