“Sex Education” is saying goodbye, with the fourth and final season dropping on Netflix last week.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Alyssa McClelland discussed her contributions to the swan-song season, and why she feels the series finale will satisfy the show’s fans.

“It’s the theme of showing people that an ending is OK, and that actually an ending in a lot of ways will lead to a new beginning. It’s about sitting in the ending and feeling it, not running away from it. I remember being younger and thinking an ending was world-ending; any ending just felt a lot more intense. Then, as you get older, and you’ve had a few more endings in different forms, you get a bit more hardened to them,” McClelland said.

READ MORE: ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 New Trailer: Otis & Maeve Struggle To Make Their Long Distance Relationship Saucy

Asked if she felt the series’ ending is the one that series creator Laurie Nunn had had in mind, she responded, “I think it must be, in hindsight. Because one of the reasons, I suppose, that she decided this was the final season was that all the characters did seem to have a really beautiful end moment. And I don’t know that that was intentional, but I think Laurie just felt in her bones as it sort of was unfolding before her. She was like, ‘Oh, wow, OK, this is actually the perfect place to leave it.; So, I think it was maybe a bit more organic.”

She added: “Laurie has lived and breathed these characters for so long, I don’t think she could ever have imagined ending it. They live within her, so I think it was probably better that she saw it unfold and then had to decide, ‘Actually, this is where it should be.'”

READ MORE: Emma Mackey Bids ‘A Happy Goodbye’ To ‘Sex Education’

What about a potential spinoff, perhaps featuring Otis (Asa Butterfield) or Maeve (Emma Mackey)?

“That would be amazing,” McClelland said. “I haven’t heard anything. But you know, there’s a lot of rich ground for all of them. As I said: The 20-year reunion, who knows? That in itself could be an episode or something. Maybe a movie.”