Leonardo DiCaprio and his new flame, Vittoria Ceretti, were burning bright in Paris.

On Tuesday night, an eagle-eyed onlooker snapped the couple glamorously dining with a crew of friends at the luxurious Hotel Costes Bar in the City of Love.

Images obtained by Page Six of the glitzy dinner showed the Oscar winner, 48, and his model partner, 25, joined by a circle of friends as they sat at a lamp-lit table in the high-end restaurant.

Strutting her stuff outside the hotel, Ceretti knew how to work the cameras in a fitted leather top, which she paired with a baggy cargo skirt.

DiCaprio wore a face mask and a black baseball cap in a more subtle approach to the camera flashes, keeping his clothing colour palette dark.

The dining sighting confirms the news that the Hollywood heavyweight and the runway vixen are officially a romantic item, which hit headlines everywhere last week.

Things began heating up with the couple when they were seen clubbing the night away in Ibiza, Spain, in early August.

From there, they hopped across borders and began going on dates in the US, including a cute night at a Vogue party.

DiCaprio’s last serious fling was with model Camila Morrone, who decided to shred their bond after four years together in August 2022.