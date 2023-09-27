Chelsea Handler has a new man in her life, and she’s so gaga over him she dropped a John Mayer reference to describe it.

The Chelsea Lately alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and posted a photo where she’s kissing a mystery man on the cheek. She overlayed the photo with text that leaves no room for interpretation — she’s in love and she wants the world to know it.

“This is my baby. He is full of love and positivity and his body is my wonderland,” said the 48-year-old comedian seemingly in reference to Mayer’s 2001 hit, “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

“I love my baby and now I go back to work,” she continues, before sharing that she’ll be at the famed Beacon Theatre in New York City this weekend.

At this point it’s unclear who the new man in her life is, how they met and how long they’ve been in a relationship. But Handler’s now Instagram official just over a year after she and comedian Jo Koy ended their romance in June 2022. They went Instagram official in September 2021.

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

This past summer, Koy spoke to Page Six and he gushed over his ex.

“She’s a beautiful person, and, you know, we’re still friends,” Koy said.

“It was a beautiful time,” he added of their nearly year-long relationship, “And she’s doing beautiful things right now. She’s crushing it right now, so I have nothing but the best love for her.”

Similarly, Handler opened up about the end of their relationship back in December during an appearance on Brooke Shields‘s Now What? podcast.

“Towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person,” she told the model-actress.

As far as what exactly happened to end the relationship, Handler kept things fairly vague, but admitted, “Walking away from him was one of the most difficult things that I ever had to do.”

