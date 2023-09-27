Before becoming a staple of daytime television, Kelly Ripa was typecasted as a “weird girl” in the film industry.

Now instantly associated with her cheery hosting duties on “Live With Kelly”, Ripa recently remembered her acting days on the latest ep of her SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Talk Off Camera“, and she remembers struggling to land roles thanks to another high-profile Hollywood name: Parker Posey.

“I lost to Parker Posey all the time,” Ripa admitted. “Parker Posey and I were like the two weird girls. We would audition for the weird girl roles, and she always got the role.”

Although she didn’t name-drop any specific roles, Posey was known for her outlandish and animated characters throughout the 90s in “Dazed and Confused”, “Party Girl” and “The Doom Generation”.

Ripa remembers walking into auditions, seeing Posey, and literally thinking: “S**t, Parker Posey’s here again, and now she’s gonna get it and I’m just gonna walk away.”

While shooting her shot in front of the camera, Ripa remembers auditioning for “every Spike Lee film”, also adding that the director consistently declined her acting attempts.