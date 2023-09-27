With the long-awaited new season of “Rick and Morty” coming up next month, series-co-creator Dan Harmon sat down for an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he discusses his new animated series for Fox, “Krapopolis”, and addresses the state of his relationship with “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland.

Earlier this year, Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence over an alleged incident from 2020; the charges were subsequently dismissed. Adult Swim, which airs the show, severed ties with Roiland. New voice actors were eventually cast for the characters Roiland had voiced.

According to Harmon, the last time he communicated with Roiland was in 2019, via text, admitting it left him in tears.

“He said things that he’d never said before about being unhappy, and I remember saying to him the last time we spoke in person, like, ‘I am worried about you, and I don’t know what to do about that except to give you all the string and also just say I’m scared that you’re not going to come back.’ But then this conversation became unprecedentedly confrontational.” Harmon said.

“I think that’s as far as I get to take the story,” he added. “At that point, we’re no longer both there for it, and it starts to become not only unfair for me to continue but totally uncomfortable because, from there, a friendship goes away, and I still don’t fully understand why.”

In fact, tensions had been growing between Roiland and Harmond since the series’ second season, as Harmon’s role on the show increased while Roiland’s diminished, to the point that a mediator was brought in during season three. They patched things up enough to negotiate a deal for 70 additional episodes, but their reconciliation didn’t last long.

Then, new allegations against Roiland surfaced earlier this month. NBC News reported the accusations of multiple young women and nonbinary people — some underage — who claimed that Roiland abusing their love of “Rick and Morty” to manipulate them, with their allegations ranging from inappropriate behavior to sexual assault.

“The easiest thing for me to say about Justin has been nothing. Easy because he isolated so well and easy because I’m nobody’s first choice as a judge of anything or anyone,” Harmon said.

“This is where I’d love to change the subject to myself, to what a piece of crap I’ve been my whole public life. I would feel so safe and comfortable making this about me, but that trick is worthless here and dangerous to others,” he continued.

“It’s other people’s safety and comfort that got damaged while I obsessed over a cartoon’s quality. Trust has now been violated between countless people and a show designed to please them. I’m frustrated, ashamed and heartbroken that a lot of hard work, joy and passion can be leveraged to exploit and harm strangers.”