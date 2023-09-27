Italian actress Luisa Ranieri, known for her role as Aunt Patrizia in Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” has joined the cast of Johnny Depp’s directorial project, “Modì.”

The film, which centers around the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, has commenced filming in Budapest.

In “Modì,” Ranieri shares the screen with fellow Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, portraying the enigmatic painter and sculptor Modigliani, celebrated for his pioneering modern art. Al Pacino takes on the role of Maurice Gangnat, an international art collector. The movie also features an ensemble cast including Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”), Bruno Gouery (“The White Lotus”), Ryan McParland (“Halo”), Benjamin Lavernhe (“Jean du Barry”), and Sally Phillips (“Bridget Jones” trilogy).

Ranieri’s character, Rosalie, runs an Italian café in Paris and was a subject of Modigliani’s paintings. According to legend, she played a maternal role in his life, caring for him during troubled times when he struggled with alcoholism and financial difficulties.

“Modì” marks Johnny Depp’s return to the director’s chair after a 25-year hiatus since “The Brave.” Depp recently portrayed Louis XV in Maïwenn’s “Jeanne Du Barry,” marking his acting comeback following his high-profile 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Based on Dennis McIntyre’s play of the same name and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, the film unfolds in war-torn Paris during World War I, spanning 48 tumultuous hours that significantly influence Modigliani’s artistic legacy.

Producers Barry Navidi, IN.2, and Italy’s ILBE Group, led by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, are behind the project. Notably, this marks Navidi’s fourth collaboration with Al Pacino.

After a period of shooting in Budapest, the “Modì” production is set to move to Italy, with Budapest standing in for Paris.