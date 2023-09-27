Gerry Turner’s journey on ABC’s inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor” kicked off with a memorable limo entrance, as revealed in an exclusive preview video from The Hollywood Reporter.

In the preview footage of the upcoming premiere episode, we witness Turner, a spirited 72-year-old retired restaurateur hailing from Indiana, eagerly awaiting the arrival of contestants outside the Bachelor mansion. The limo pulls up, and the first woman to step out is Edith Aguirre, a vivacious 60-year-old retired realtor from Downey, California.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ — Photo: ABC

Edith warmly introduces herself to Turner, expressing her excitement at finally meeting him. After a friendly exchange in Spanish and a compliment from Turner, she playfully hands him a confetti cannon. With an air of jubilation, they both release a burst of confetti into the sky, commemorating this historic moment as the first woman steps out to meet the first-ever Golden Bachelor.

Edith Aguirre shares her enthusiasm with the camera, describing the experience as magical and full of excitement. She had been eagerly waiting for this moment and couldn’t have asked for a better start.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ — Photo: ABC

Edith is just one of the 22 women who will vie for Turner’s heart in this highly anticipated dating series, which focuses on finding love later in life. The contestants, ranging in age from 60 to 75, include notable personalities like Patty Cuculo James, the mother of former “The Bachelor” star Matt James.

Gerry Turner’s journey into the world of senior dating follows a poignant chapter in his life. After being married for 43 years to his high school sweetheart, Toni, who sadly passed away in 2017 due to a bacterial infection, Turner is now looking for a different kind of love. He is a devoted father to two daughters and a proud grandfather to two granddaughters.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ — Photo: ABC

In a candid conversation with host Jesse Palmer during the “Men Tell All” special from Charity Lawson’s recent season of “The Bachelorette”, Turner shared his perspective on love at the age of 70.

He acknowledged that his priorities and desires have evolved since his high school and college days. He believes that he will find a new person who will complement his life in a unique way, knitting a wonderful relationship, although different from the one he had with Toni.

Don’t miss the debut of “The Golden Bachelor” on Thursday at 8 p.m., followed by the two-hour premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise” season nine.