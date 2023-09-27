While earlier reports indicated that Hasan Minhaj was a shoo-in to replace Trevor Noah as new host of “The Daily Show”, the latest indicates that may not be the case.

According to Variety, Comedy Central is now “considering a wider range of candidates” for the coveted gig.

While Minhaj is said to still be under consideration, the net is being widened as the search continues to fill the spot left vacant by Noah, who exited late last year; since then, a series of guests hosts have sat in as the search for a permanent host is underway.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the news comes soon after a bombshell exposé in the New Yorker provided evidence that Minaj discussed events from his life in his comedy routines that were entirely fabricated, even though he claimed they’d actually occurred.

Minhaj subsequently issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“All my standup stories are based on events that happened to me,” he said, adding, “I use the tools of standup comedy — hyperbole, changing names and locations, and compressing timelines to tell entertaining stories.”