Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are helping to make the new school year a good once for students in Nigeria.

As People reports, on Tuesday, the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation announced that the organization had partnered with the GEANCO Foundation to donate school supplies and menstrual products to female students in Nigeria.

“As students around the world returned to school this month, The Archewell Foundation supported girls’ education and health by sending school supplies and menstrual products to young scholars in Nigeria with The GEANCO Foundation,” read a statement posted on the Archewell Foundation’s website.

“GEANCO provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria. Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria,” the statement continued. “AWF’s support will also provide menstrual health education for 2,500 girls in the region GEANCO serves, supporting the health and well-being of girls pursuing their education.”

The GEANCO Foundation celebrated the donation by sharing photos of the efforts via Instagram.

“We’re honoured to partner with The Archewell Foundation on an exciting back-to-school project for girls in Nigeria!! They have generously donated backpacks filled with much-needed school supplies and feminine hygiene products to our David Oyelowo Leadership Scholars! This incredibly thoughtful gift will equip and empower our girls this school year with confidence & joy!!❤️,” the caption read.

As People points out, Nigerian athletes competed in the Invictus Games for the first time this year, during the 2023 games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

During his opening speech, the Duke of Sussex acknowledged the Nigerian team, and joked the special connection that his wife had to the African nation (Markle had previously revealed on her “Archetypes” podcast that a genealogy test revealed that she was 43 per cent Nigerian).

"Now, I'm not saying we play favourites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he joked at the opening ceremony.