In an exciting development in the world of TV game shows, NBCUniversal announced on Wednesday that Joe Manganiello is set to host Deal or No Deal Island, a captivating spin on the iconic game show originally hosted by Howie Mandel.

This thrilling new competition will take 13 daring contestants to a remote private island, where they will embark on a season-long adventure to win substantial cash prizes. Participants will face a series of exhilarating challenges, mind-bending dilemmas, and the classic game of Deal or No Deal in a tropical setting.

As the contestants strive to outsmart the elusive banker, Manganiello will step into the role of the charismatic host, guiding the gameplay, communicating the Banker’s offers, and assisting the players in making nail-biting decisions.

Corie Henson, EVP of unscripted content at NBCUniversal Entertainment, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious, and devastatingly handsome. When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

On the island, several mysterious briefcases will be concealed, each containing millions in prize money. In every episode, contestants will compete to seize the highest-value briefcase, granting them immunity and the power to select a fellow player to enter “The Temple.” Inside this high-stakes arena, they must engage in a riveting game of Deal or No Deal. Ultimately, the last player standing at the end of the season will confront the Banker in an attempt to secure what could potentially be the largest prize in the history of Deal or No Deal.

Deal or No Deal originally premiered in the Netherlands in 2002 and has since been adapted in over 80 countries, resulting in more than 350 productions worldwide.

With the announcement of Deal or No Deal Island, Mandel who will serve as the show’s executive producer, now finds himself in an interesting position – working alongside Manganiello and his ex, Sofia Vergara.

Mandel and Vergara both serve as judges on America’s Got Talent, where Mandel has made numerous comments about the couple’s divorce. Last month, he told one contestant that Vergara was “single,” prompting some backlash online.

“I was helping Sofia!” Mandel insisted to ET at the time, before lamenting that “people were killing him” online for his lighthearted quip.

“People said it was too soon and it was tasteless,” Mandel admitted.

Mandel claimed that Vergara was good with the joke. “She came over and she thought it was funny. She [said it was] good [and said] how much she wants that,” Mandel said.

As ET previously reported, Manganiello filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage.

Last month, Vergara and Manganiello gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Meanwhile, a source previously told ET that “Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives.”

“They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones,” the source said. “Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home.”

Manganiello has reportedly found a new romance amid his divorce.

According to People, the 46-year-old actor is “casually seeing” Winning Time actress Caitlin O’Connor.

A source tells the outlet that the Magic Mike star first met the 33-year-old at a small, “unofficial” after-party for the HBO drama, where they connected in a hot tub.

“They were talking the whole time,” the source says of the pair’s first meeting. They add that O’Connor and Manganiello are now “casually seeing each other at this point,” noting that O’Connor “is a lovely girl” and Manganiello “seemed like a great guy.”

Not long after their reported meeting, the budding couple was spotted exiting Gold’s Gym in Venice, California. Manganiello — rocking shorts and a white tank top from his own streetwear line, Death Saves — chatted with a cheerful O’Connor, who looked fit and sporty in a blue athletic top and black leggings. O’Connor was all smiles as they strolled to Manganiello’s Cadillac SUV, where she jumped into the passenger seat and the pair drove off.

