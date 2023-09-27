Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo in 'May December'

One of the more anticipated films coming up this fall is “May December”, from director Todd Haynes.

In the film, Haynes’ frequent collaborator Julianne Moore stars as a woman who was once at the centre of scandalous tabloid headlines (think Mary Kay Letourneau), while Natalie Portman portrays an actor preparing to play her in an indie film, and the relationship that develops between the two women.

“I’ve admired Julie for so long, and particularly her work with Todd.”

In an interview with Netflix Queue (conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), Portman revealed that she’s long been a fan of both Moore and Haynes, and jumped at the chance to work with them.

“Their collaborations have stayed in my mind as some of the highlights of films that I love,” she added. “So, to get to be working with them together is absolutely a highlight of my life.”

According to Moore, the she immediately connected with the story upon reading the screenplay.

“I loved this script when I first read it,” she recalled. “It’s interesting. It felt slight at first. But the minute you get into it, it’s unbelievably sturdy. It holds a tremendous amount of feeling and humanity and complexity.”

“May December” arrives in select theatres on Nov. 17, before debuting on Netflix Dec. 1.