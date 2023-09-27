Matty Healy made a surprise announcement during a tour stop in Sacramento, California — The 1975 is going on an “indefinite hiatus” after it wraps its current tour.

The band kicked off the North American leg of its tour on Tuesday night at the Golden 1 Center, where Healy triggered an audible gasp after announcing the news. Video captured at the concert and later shared on social media shows Healy with his white dress shirt fully unbuttoned, holding a guitar and rubbing his face as he delivers the news.

“We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance, and it’s wonderful you’re all here,” he said. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

It’s unclear if the band’s hiatus is strictly tied to live shows or if they plan to pause altogether. According to Pitchfork, the band in the past has referred to breaks after album cycles as hiatuses.

In any event, The 1975 has 36 more scheduled dates on its North American leg, which is set to end Dec. 2 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The band will then kick off the European leg in February 2024 in Scotland.

It’s been an eventful year for The 1975, particularly for its frontman, who had a brief romance with Taylor Swift before their split in June. Their romance came after ET exclusively reported that Swift broke up with British actor Joe Alwyn in April after six years of dating.

Soon after ET confirmed his split from Swift, Healy made headlines again after he kissed a man at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden, Denmark (their version of Coachella). The PDA with a male security guard came while the band performed “Robbers.”

The male security guard, wearing a reflective vest and standing in front of the stage, appeared to motion for a kiss on the cheek when Healy — holding a mic and bottle of champagne — got down on his knees and did one better by pulling him in and giving him a kiss on the lips.

The crowd went wild at the gesture, though it’s usually what Healy does when performing “Robbers.” Healy’s been known to kiss fans — male or female — while performing the 2013 track off their self-titled album. He kissed a male fan onstage back in November 2022 and did so again the following month at several of the band’s shows.

This past July, The 1975 performed in Malaysia where the band protested its anti-LGBTQ+ laws during a festival performance, which prompted government officials to shut down the entire festival as a result.

The 1975 has been banned from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after Matty Healy and bandmate Ross MacDonald kissed on-stage during their set at Good Vibes Festival. Before the kiss, Healy gave a speech on his disappointment in the country’s discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/XcHuPHiYr5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2023

During their set at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Healy kissed his fellow bandmate, Ross MacDonald, and delivered a fiery speech condemning the nation’s homophobic legislation.

“I do not see the f**king point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy declared in a speech during the show. “Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f**king furious.”

“And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government,” Healy continued, addressing the audience. “You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive, and cool.”

