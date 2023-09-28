Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really look like an item.

On Sunday, the pop superstar broke the internet with her appearance at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City to cheer on the Chiefs and her rumours NFL star beau.

It was reported that after watching the game from the player’s suite, alongside his mother, Swift and Kelce left together to attend a post-game party at a local rooftop cocktail lounge, Prime Social.

On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of the pair at the party, cuddling up together on a barstool, with Swift’s arm wrapped around Kelce’s neck while she chats away with someone next to them.

Kelce had reportedly bought out the cocktail lounge himself so that it would remain private for his friends, family and teammates.

Rumours about Kelce and Swift’s relationship first emerged earlier this month.

Speaking about her appearance at the game on his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce said, “That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs.”

He added, “What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives.”