Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud is ongoing.

“The Kardashians” fans watched the pair argue throughout season 3 of the show about Kim agreeing to do that Dolce & Gabbana partnership after Kourtney teamed up with the designers for her wedding.

As season 4 of the hit show kicked off on Thursday, the family jetted to Cabo San Lucas, but Kourtney chose not to attend, People reported.

Kim then said in a confessional that the pair had a habit of moving past their issues only to “get mad all over again.”

The SKIMS founder said that watching edits from the show “brings up so many feelings.”

Kourtney added in another confessional, “What’s harder than living it is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living.

“So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.”

During the call, Kim had explained how she had to go back to Milan for dinner as part of her Dolce & Gabbana campaign and had asked Kourtney go with her, which she chose not to.

This got the whole wedding feud going again, with Kim saying: “I was like, wait nothing happened at the wedding, it wasn’t even a conversation at the wedding.”

Kourtney fired back, “I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that…. You saw this thing that was mine and wasn’t yours, and you wanted it.”

As Kim went on about Kourtney’s wedding concept not being “new” or “that original,” the latter hit back, “You’re talking about the bulls**t details cause it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left… you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the centre of attention.”

Kim asked Kourtney “why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me?” adding: “I was so happy for you … you have a serious vendetta. You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it.”

“Because I don’t need you guys anymore, I don’t need to be a part of it,” Kourtney fired back.

Kim went on, “All of your friends call us complaining. Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us.

“We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat labelled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

As Kim insisted she wanted to reconcile, Kourtney replied, “It’s about you, you are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it’s about you and how it looks to the world about you.”

As Kim questioned whether her sister was happy, the Poosh founder quipped: “Yes, but not when I’m on the phone with you.”

She later added, “I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

The argument didn’t end there either, with Kim even telling Kourtney that her kids had come to her with problems.

Kourtney broke down in tears, saying: “Is that helpful? You’re adding it into a fight to have a side. It’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You’re just a f**king witch and I f**king hate you.”