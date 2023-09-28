The Taylor Swift effect is real.
Snaps of the “Love Story” hitmaker went viral over the weekend after she was snapped at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City to cheer on the Chiefs amid the romance rumours surrounding her and Travis Kelce.
READ MORE: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Cuddle Up In Photos From Post-Game Party
A fan account posted a pic of Swift with a fan, sharing that the musician “was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch.”
🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023
READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is Lending Sophie Turner And Daughters Her NYC Apartment Amid Joe Jonas Divorce
The snap made its way to the Empire State Building in New York City, with them lighting up the iconic building in the colours of “ketchup and seemingly ranch.”
Ketchup and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/8L7UhjCaH7
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 27, 2023
That wasn’t the only account to get involved on social media, with Hidden Valley Ranch changing their X name to “Seemingly Ranch.”
Seemingly us 😎 https://t.co/D7lErejVhZ
— Seemingly Ranch (@HVRanch) September 25, 2023
Heinz took it a step further by releasing 100 limited-edition bottles of a new “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce.
Seemingly Ranch (Heinz's Version) https://t.co/dB2queHbSe pic.twitter.com/QQdn6zRf65
— Heinz (@HeinzUK) September 26, 2023
For more on those Swift and Kelce romance rumours watch the clip below.