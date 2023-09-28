Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Taylor Swift, centre, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

The Taylor Swift effect is real.

Snaps of the “Love Story” hitmaker went viral over the weekend after she was snapped at Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City to cheer on the Chiefs amid the romance rumours surrounding her and Travis Kelce.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Cuddle Up In Photos From Post-Game Party

A fan account posted a pic of Swift with a fan, sharing that the musician “was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch.”

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is Lending Sophie Turner And Daughters Her NYC Apartment Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

The snap made its way to the Empire State Building in New York City, with them lighting up the iconic building in the colours of “ketchup and seemingly ranch.”

Ketchup and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/8L7UhjCaH7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 27, 2023

That wasn’t the only account to get involved on social media, with Hidden Valley Ranch changing their X name to “Seemingly Ranch.”

Heinz took it a step further by releasing 100 limited-edition bottles of a new “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce.

For more on those Swift and Kelce romance rumours watch the clip below.