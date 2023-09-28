Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alfonso Ribeiro, Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten on "Dancing with the Stars"

Jamie Lynn Spears is getting a bad reaction from her sister’s fans.

This week, the “Zoey 101” star made her debut on “Dancing with the Stars”, performing a tango with dance partner Alan Bersten.

READ MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears Gets Emotional Talking About Her Relationship With Sister Britney, Admits The Past Year Has Been ‘Hard’

With her mom, Lynne, there to cheer her on, Jamie Lynn managed a fairly average 15/30 score for her dance number.

Though it wasn’t a terrible result, on Twitter, Britney’s fans went all out, roasting the pop star’s younger sister amid their seemingly rocky relationship, with many wishing she’d been eliminated in the first week.

15 is too high of a score for Jaime Lynn #DWTS pic.twitter.com/58L8SB4Ssy — mir¹²⁷ (@boowonshik) September 27, 2023

oh Lord one more week with Jaime Lynn #DWTS pic.twitter.com/PQnKv37Xjs — mir¹²⁷ (@boowonshik) September 27, 2023

Jaime Lynn Spears being the first person safe on #DWTS was shocking. 👀 — Bye Wig, Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) September 27, 2023

why is DWTS giving jaime lynn spears the time of day — bex 𓇼 (@nenigirlb) September 19, 2023

READ MORE: Britney Spears Is Not Thrilled About Sister Jamie Lynn Competing On ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Source Says

Last week, a source told ET that Britney is not happy about Jamie Lynn appearing on the reality competition given issues in their family, including her divorce from Sam Asghari.

“Britney isn’t thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’. She feels like it’s bad timing, especially with the current situation she’s dealing with in her split with Sam,” said the source. “She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings. She doesn’t plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained.”