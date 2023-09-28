Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kris Jenner is a protective partner and she doesn’t care who knows it.

The momager revealed on Thursday’s season 4 premiere of “The Kardashians” that she made her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, turn down a role in “Yellowstone” because he might’ve had a love interest, People reported.

Talk turned to the hit show when the family were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kris was having dinner with Corey and her daughters, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, when she announced: “I’m so excited to watch the next episode of ‘Yellowstone’.”

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘F**king Witch’ Kim Kardashian As Feud Gets Heated On ‘The Kardashians’: ‘I Don’t Need You Guys Anymore’

Corey then quipped, “If it wasn’t for you, I would be a ‘Yellowstone’ star.”

Kim asked him, “They asked you to be on ‘Yellowstone’ and you said no?” as Kris chimed in, “Correct, because I told him to say no.”

As Kim questioned why, Kris admitted, “Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship.”

Khloé then chimed in, insisting, “But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with [‘Yellowstone’ star] Kevin Costner, I’m sure you would take it.”

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Celebrates Being ‘The Luckiest Mommy In The World’ On National Daughter Day

Kris immediately said, “Oh, that’s a hard yes!” as Khloé laughed, “Okay, so, bring on the saddle!”

Corey joked, “Now I know my next role!” as Kim said, “Now you know your next role play! Kevin Costner.”

Khloé added, “Saddle up, Corey!” as Kris — who has been dating Corey since 2014 — insisted, “No, he’s the best.”