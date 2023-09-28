There will be continuity in the new DC Universe.

On Instagram’s Threads app this week, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that several actors in the current comic book movie universe will stay on into the future.

Xolo Maridueña will continue to play Blue Beetle in the franchise, and Oscar-winner Viola Davis will still play Amanda Waller and John Cena will continue starring as Peacemaker.

Gunn also shared more details about what to expect from the rebooted superhero universe, which he confirmed once again will officially kick off with “Creature Commandos” in 2024.

“Nothing is cannon until ‘Creature Commandos’ next year – a sort of aperitif to the DCU – & then a deeper dive into the universe with ‘Superman: Legacy’ after that. It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it’s okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet,” the filmmaker said.

“And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they’ve played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until CC and Legacy,” he added.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it was announced that David Corenswet will play the new Superman in the franchise, with Rachel Borsnahan playing Lois Lane.