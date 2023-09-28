There was some drama on “The Golden Bachelor”, but nowhere near as much as usual by the sounds of it.

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner spoke to People about the show, which is airing its first episode tonight.

The 72-year-old admitted the ladies vying for his heart actually mostly got along, apart from for one incident.

Turner told the magazine, “In general, they were very supportive of each other.

“To the best of my knowledge, there was only one minor and almost insignificant incident. It was remarkably problem free. It was literally after the first or second rose ceremony that they made a comment that they’ve already made plans for an annual reunion.”

Despite the drama being taken down a notch, one thing remained the same — the lead struggling to pick just one person.

Turner teased of the show, “I headed towards the end, I was really in conflict about several of the women.

“As very specific events occurred, it really helped me gain clarity on what I wanted to do.”

Although he obviously had to keep the ending a secret, he said of whether he’s happy right now, “I am. Yes.”

He continued, “There’s still an awful lot of unknown in the next phase. I don’t know where I’m going and what’s going to happen. That would be a great question to ask me retrospectively in six or eight months.”

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For more on the cast watch the clip below.