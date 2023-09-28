News has broken about what Joe Jonas allegedly heard his new ex-wife Sophie Turner say via their Ring security camera, which has become a contentious part of their divorce dealings.

Us Weekly reported on Wednesday that a source close to the couple alleges that Turner, 27, just bad-mouthed the Jonas Brothers singer, adding: “It wasn’t anything more than that, but that was the final straw.”

The specific details of how much Turner grilled the “Cake by the Ocean” singer are unknown, but it was allegedly enough to drive Jonas, 34, to file for divorce from his wife of four years officially.

Following the bombshell news of their split, TMZ reported that the two were on thin ice for a while, with Jonas taking care of their daughters “pretty much all of the time.”

He officially filed to split from his wife on Sept. 5, which Turner alleges she found out via the media cycle. She claims an explosive fight on his 34th birthday on Aug. 15 was the gasoline to their fire.

Things have only gotten messier between the two, with Turner suing Jonas for “wrongful retention” of their daughters, Willa, 3 and Delphine, 1.

She claimed he refused to hand over their passports to prevent them from leaving the States. Jonas denied this and called her lawsuit an “abuse of the legal system.”

Turner is reportedly staying with mega-star Taylor Swift at her apartment in NYC while their legal battle continues.