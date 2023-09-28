Fans will be able to celebrate the release of Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir The Woman In Me in a very special way.

It was revealed this week that Spears’ 2002 flick “Crossroads” — in which she stars alongside Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning and more — would be returning to theatres for the first time in over 21 years.

The movie will be aired during a special two day celebratory global fan event on October 23 and 25, with a new trailer being revealed.

A press release confirmed, “In celebration of Britney Spears’ highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, ‘Crossroads’ returns to the big screen for a two-day only global fan event.

“With bonus features never before seen in movie theatres, this cinematic celebration invites both newcomers and loyal fans to experience the magic of this coming-of-age story anew.”

A description added, “Directed by Tamra Davis and written by Shonda Rhimes, ‘Crossroads’ tells the story of three childhood friends, Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoë Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning), who, after eight years apart, rediscover their friendship on a cross-country trip.

“With barely a plan, practically no money but plenty of dreams, the girls catch a lift with Mimi’s handsome friend Ben (Anson Mount) in his convertible. Along the way they not only gather experiences that will change their lives, but they also discover how important it is to hold onto their hearts’ desires.”

Director Tamra Davis said of the “Crossroads” Global Fan Event, “I am beyond thrilled that Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records and Trafalgar Releasing are rereleasing ‘Crossroads’ in movie theatres. I recently rewatched ‘Crossroads’ and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen. Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters.

“We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame. The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them. I’m so grateful that ‘Crossroads’ will be available so people can see Britney shine again.”

The Woman in Me is set to be released on October 24.