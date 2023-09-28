Jamie Foxx’s health and love life are both in a great place right now.

The Oscar winner, 55, made his way to Mexico for a sweet-and-sunny date with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, last Sunday.

In pics obtained by TMZ, Foxx, who recently returned to good health after a prolonged stay in the hospital following a health scare, can be seen rocking a wide-rim hat to keep his eyes safe from the beaming Mexico sun while locking hands with his girlfriend.

READ MORE: ‘The Burial’ Trailer: Jamie Foxx & Tommy Lee Jones Team Up To Sue A Big Corporation In New Courtroom Drama

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp — Photo: TMZ

Eyewitnesses tell the outlet that the couple seemed to be in good spirits with each other as they enjoyed the gorgeous view of the Baja Peninsula on the Nobu Los Cabos Hotel patio in Cabos San Lucas.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Set To Star As God In New Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’

While Foxx has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, they’ve certainly not recently been private about their PDA sessions during dinner dates in Los Angeles.

Foxx has returned to good health after his hospital stay in April, which shocked the acting industry, but he now says he feels like himself again.