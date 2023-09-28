Mick Jagger is looking toward the end.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the Rolling Stones frontman hinted that the band may leave their massive fortune to charity.

READ MORE: Mick Jagger Opens Up About Fatherhood And His Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, Says Having Young Kids Make Him Feel ‘Relevant’

Asked whether the Stones were planning on selling their post-1971 catalog, Jagger said no, and that while selling things off for a lump sum would make things easier for their heirs, he added that “the children don’t need $500 million to live well. Come on.”

He then suggested that, instead, they might leave that fortune to charity.

“You maybe do some good in the world,” the 80-year-old said.

Jagger also said that he is not planning to publish an autobiography at this point.

The artist also talked about the upcoming release of the Rolling Stones’ next album, Hackney Diamonds, with band members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and featuring guests like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.

READ MORE: Mick Jagger Says He Texts Paul McCartney But Admits The Pair ‘Don’t See Each Other That Much’

Recalling how the album came together, Jagger explained that the main thing was setting a deadline to get it recorded.

“What I want to do is write some songs, go into the studio and finish the record by Valentine’s Day. Which was just a day I picked out of the hat — but everyone can remember it. And then we’ll go on tour with it, the way we used to,” he said.

When Richards pushed back on whether that was going to be possible, Jagger told him, “‘It may never happen, Keith, but that’s the aim. We’re going to have a f**king deadline.'”

In the end, the plan worked out, and Hackney Diamonds is set for release on Oct. 20,