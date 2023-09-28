Even Simon Cowell couldn’t have predicted this season’s winner.

On Thursday night, “America’s Got Talent” crowned its season 18 winner, and many were surprised by the result, included in legendary judge.

Spoilers for the season 18 finale of “America’s Got Talent”!

When it came time to name the winner, after a very suspenseful eliminations round, trainer Adrian Stoica and his border collie Hurricane came out on top.

The pair’s finale dog show act saw Hurricane performing all sorts of tricks, set to Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.

Speaking to People after the show, Cowell shared his own surprise at the victor, who has been controversial with some fans.

“You can’t please everyone — there were people who were disappointed, people who were surprised, but it’s a public vote, and their act last night was amazing,” Cowell said. “So a bit of a surprise, but I’m happy. I would’ve been happy with anyone winning from last night, if I’m being honest with you.”

But as he explained, after being in the reality competition business for so long, he’s gotten “used to” being surprised in the end, adding that the fact that he didn’t predict this season’s winners was one of his favourite things about the finale.

“The dog is so adorable,” the judge and dog lover said. “And I think that was pretty amazing. It was like a happy ending.”

Cowell also said that his 9-year-old son Eric was “thrilled” to see Stoica and Hurricane win the season.

“We’re going to have a good car right back [home],” he laughed.

His fellow judge Heidi Klum also said, “I’m super excited for them. [Stoica’s] a really lovely man. Hurricane is super cute … I loved that he did everything without treats. Because we’ve seen a lot of dog acts, and what they do is they always constantly feed little treats to the dog in order for them to do the next thing, or they yell at them to do different things. And it was just beautiful how Hurricane could just memorize all of the act without him prompting [her].”

For his part, Stoica said of the victory, “I’m so happy,” adding, “When you have quality time with your dog, it’s the best thing in the world.”