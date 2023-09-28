Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill and John Cena link up in the trailer for upcoming spy movie “Argylle.”

The reality-bending thriller comes from the deranged imagination of Matthew Vaughn.

Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a number of best-selling spy books whose notion of happiness is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie, is played by Bryce Dallas Howard. The themes of Elly’s fictitious books, which center on secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) and his quest to expose a worldwide espionage syndicate, start to resemble the clandestine operations of an actual spy organization. However, and tranquil nights spent at home become a thing of the past.

Elly travels around the globe to stay one step ahead of the killers while being accompanied by Aiden, a cat-allergic spy, as the border between Elly’s imaginary world and her actual reality starts to blur.

Henry Cavill, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, and Samuel L. Jackson are among the stellar ensemble cast members. Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn, portrays Alfie.