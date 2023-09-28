Tom Sandoval has had a lot on his mind lately.

After ‘Scandoval’ – the headline-making scandal which saw him cheat on his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star and girlfriend of nearly nine years, Ariana Madix, with Rachel Leviss – went viral, he’s since had a lot of time to reflect on his choices.

The first episode of his new podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom“, hit streaming platforms today, and he’s on a mission to clear things up.

“Well, I haven’t drank since I believe it was April 4th or 5th,” told the musician, 40, to his guest and fellow reality TV star, Jason Bader, who stars on “Bling Empire”. He also reveals he quit smoking cigarettes.

On top of conquering addictions, Sandoval admitted that he visited Rachel’s apartment the day after the story hit the headlines.

“So, I’m sitting in L.A. by myself. Nowhere to go. Like nowhere to f***ing go. And. That’s like when I wasn’t showering or anything. I couldn’t go back home anyways.”

Sandoval described the entire ordeal as a “learning experience.”

“And, you know, when you’re in a scenario like that and you’re so emotionally wrapped up in your feelings, you don’t think logically and you’re just f***ing selfish.”

He continued saying he was “unhappy in life” and felt “trapped.”

“I would never, ever want to hurt somebody like that. Even like my worst enemy. But I think that’s why sometimes you end up hurting those people you care about the most is because of your strong connection with them.”

He ended the sentiment by saying he’s just trying to get better and improve himself as a person continually.