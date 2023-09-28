Patrick J. Adams received a mixed reaction after deleting some behind-the-scenes “Suits” snaps this week.

The Canadian actor — who played Mike Ross on the legal drama — took to Instagram earlier this week to share an array of images taken on set, featuring Meghan Markle, who starred as his on-screen lover, Rachel Zane.

In the captions he stated he missed his friends from the show.

Some social media users commented on him sharing the snaps amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Adams then wrote on his Instagram Story, “The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down ‘Suits’ memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections.

“It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry,” he continued. “So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong”

After his apologetic post, fans took to another photo he shared to voice their support.

One person asked, “Why did you deleted the ‘Suits’ posts? Who told you off? I understand there is a strike but that’s your journey, not sure why you have to apologize.”

Another social media user’s lengthy comment included, “I am sorry you feel the need to apologize for a post on your personal account. That you simply just said you missed your friends while sharing their pictures from your memories. I don’t understand what the issue was.”

A third wrote, “Why did you delete the cast photos🙁”

Another person added, “It’s your platform to post whatever you want, including memories. We support you and shouldn’t have to apologize for expressing love for something missed.”