Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi attending the Priscilla Premiere as part of the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Jacob Elordi is definitely a tall man. He is six-foot-five. Fans were quick to notice his height difference with “Priscilla” co-star Cailee Spaeny when the actors were present at the Venice Film Festival to promote their film.

Elordi recently joked about the same and said that he managed to lean while sharing scenes with his five-foot-one co-star.

“I’m excellent at finding ways to lean. It’s a skill I’ve perfected throughout my career,” Elordi told W. “I’m always leaning.”

He added that he’s often paired with much shorter co-stars. “The trick is they just always cast me with girls who are five-foot-two. Everyone’s like, ‘You’re so big!’ Yeah, but they’re also not big, not even average-sized women. They’re quite small.”

Priscilla will hit the theatres on Nov. 3.