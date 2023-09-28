A source tells ET, “Taylor Swift is planning on attending the Jets game this Sunday.”

A second source tells ET, “The Jets haven’t been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come. Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite.”

Last Sunday, Swift made quite the entrance as she donned a Chiefs jacket and KSUBI denim shorts. Seated beside Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, in the NFL pro’s private suite, Swift brought an electric energy to the stadium, that included chest bumps, high fives, and plenty of shouting.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The pop superstar’s presence was the talk of the town, with fans and onlookers capturing the moments on social media. Her affinity for the Chiefs and her camaraderie with Kelce’s family further fueled rumors of a budding relationship between the singer and the football star.

Patrick Mahomes had nothing but praise for Swift after meeting the iconic pop singer at teammate Kelce‘s private post-game party on Sunday.

“Yeah, I met her. She’s really cool, good people,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a press conference on Wednesday. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Super Bowl MVP’s comments came hours after Kelce took to his New Heights podcast — which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce — where he addressed Swift’s appearance at his game against the Chicago Bears, in which the Chiefs emerged with a 41-10 victory.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family.”

The singer and the athlete were seen leaving the stadium together, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The unexpected rendezvous had Swifties and sports enthusiasts alike speculating about the nature of their relationship.

The real surprise, however, awaited fans at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. Patrons who were already dining there on Sunday night found themselves in the midst of an extraordinary encounter.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Swift is seen at the event standing above Kelce with her arms wrapped around his neck as she seemingly speaks to someone across from her.

A source recently confirmed to ET that the pair had spent some time together prior to their public debut at Sunday’s game, telling ET, “Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them.”

During Kelce’s podcast on Wednesday, he opened up about his experience thus far.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there — that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” he said.

Kelce went on to say that he would be keeping it tightlipped from here on out when asked about the relationship.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing, and you know, told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” he admitted.

“So yeah. I think what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he shared. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like [“The Pat McAfee Show“] and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know … I’m enjoying life. And I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘All right now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it.”