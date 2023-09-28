Click to share this via email

Netflix is facing the legal wrath of a new lawsuit.

Evil Genius Games has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, alleging that Netflix terminated their agreement to develop a tabletop role-playing game based on the movie “Rebel Moon” due to a confidentiality breach, reports Variety.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages, and Evil Genius Games’ CEO, David Scott, expressed disappointment in Netflix’s decision.

Part 1 of “Rebel Moon” is set to premiere on Dec. 22, 2023, with Part 2 scheduled for April 19, 2024. The film follows a young woman, played by Sofia Boutella, in her quest to assemble fighters against a despotic ruler.

In addition to the lawsuit, Netflix partnered with Super Evil Megacorp to create a four-player co-op action video game set in the “Rebel Moon” universe.

Snyder had previously mentioned the tabletop game’s development in a podcast in March 2023, praising Evil Genius’ team. The company had agreed to pay Netflix an upfront licensing fee, followed by additional payments and profit sharing.

Evil Genius Games claimed to have dedicated significant resources to the “Rebel Moon” game, producing a comprehensive world bible and game guides. However, Netflix terminated the agreement in May 2023, alleging a confidentiality breach related to artwork shown at an industry trade show despite prior approval.

The lawsuit contends that Netflix’s actions were an attempt to take control of Evil Genius’ intellectual property and prevent the game’s release.

Evil Genius Games, a Black-owned game publisher founded in 2021, specializes in tabletop games based on popular movies such as “The Crow,” “Escape From New York”, and “Total Recall”.