Cree-Canadian NHL defenceman Ethan Bear wants to see some changes in the league when it comes to dealing with racism.

Bear — who most recently played for the Vancouver Canucks — previously spoke out to condemn racism in 2021 after dealing with racist comments himself while on the Edmonton Oilers after the team was swept from the playoffs.

The athlete spoke to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante as part of our special for National Truth and Reconciliation Day, sharing, “That was still to this day one of the hardest things I had to do… I just feel like if I think about myself back then, like, I wouldn’t want to do something like that alone.

“I’ve dealt with it in the past and stuff. But, you know, when you’re on the biggest stage and all eyes are on you and you have social media these days, people are putting everything everywhere. You see it and your family sees it, you know, my fans see it. And as [an] Indigenous person, like it hurts, right?”

Bear admitted the support he got was “very nice,” but obviously it was a “really hard” thing to have to go through.

He added, “It’s not something I want other kids to go through anymore,” insisting racism needs “to end.”

Talking about inspiring the next generation to also speak up, Bear continued, “Absolutely. Like, you know, I have a daughter and she’s going to grow up and… she’s not going to grow up in the native community fully.

“Like, yeah, she’ll have her cousins or friends. We can go home whenever we want. But like, she’s going to grow up in this community because this is where, you know, myself, her dad, has to train and give himself the best opportunity to help my career go as long as it can.

“So that’s why I try to be someone they can lean on. I did what I had to do, and I’ll keep doing it, you know, if it helps make change or not.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Bustamante mentioned the incident earlier this year where ESPN SportsCenter anchor John Anderson made fun of Zach Whitecloud’s name. Whitecloud is a First Nation member in Canada and Anderson had compared his name to toilet paper the previous night.

Bear admitted he was “obviously upset” when that happened, adding: “Zach was a player playing for the Stanley Cup. Like, he doesn’t want to deal with that. Obviously, he wants to focus on winning and helping his team compete.

“You know, when you have to [deal with] that on the side, that just shows how strong of a person he is as well. To deal with that media stuff and all of like, you know, everyone trying to ask him questions about it, you know… I think that’s very unfair. And that’s how I felt about it.

“It’s just like, just let him play. Like, you don’t have to bring race or colour into the game anymore. You know, we’re all one.”

Bear also spoke about the NHL making efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport, saying of what changes he’d like to see in the future: “I know we have a group now that really brings diversity and inclusion into the NHL. I think it’s starting to be incorporated more in the younger kids coming up. You know, I think it all really starts off in the household and it starts with families, like kids are going to react the way their parents react.

“And, you know, I think the NHL is doing a great job of bringing awareness to all cultures and diversities. And I think there’s a lot of players who are doing things in their communities now. And I think that’s very important. And the more that grows and grows, the more you’re going to see a lot of people really enjoying the games from players to fans. And I think that’s the biggest thing is just players, just, you know, not being afraid to speak out on their honest stories.

“I think that’s the biggest thing because at the end of the day… You know, nobody wants to go through these things, but they happen. And I think it’s everyone’s job to really support each other and help make change.”

ET Canada’s 30-minute special “Indigenous Artists and Icons: Inspiring Change” will air on Friday September 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET.