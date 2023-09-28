Taylor Swift seems to be getting pally with Travis Kelce’s nearest and dearest.
The “Love Story” hitmaker was spotted leaving Kelce’s mansion with his friends and family ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
Pics and videos of Swift at the game — which saw the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears — have been going viral all week.
Now the Daily Mail have published a video showing Swift making her way to a party bus so she could head to Sunday’s game with Kelce’s loved ones.
“Travis wasn’t at his house, but it was filled with his friends and family,” a source told the publication.
“He has a personal chef and several friends from high school and college who use his place as a crash pad whenever they are in town.”
The Mail stated there were two unmarked police cars on Kelce’s street providing security for the musician.
Sunday’s game apparently wasn’t the only one we can expect to see Swift at, as ET revealed on Thursday that she’s planning to head to the MetLife Stadium this Sunday to watch the Chiefs take on the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
A source said, “Taylor Swift is planning on attending the Jets game this Sunday.”
A second source told ET, “The Jets haven’t been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come. Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite.”
See more on Swift and Kelce’s alleged romance in the clip below.