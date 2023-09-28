Beatles drummer Ringo Starr’s “Rewind Forward” will be out on October 13. This is Starr’s fourth extended play release in three years.

“I’ve loved EPs since they first came out in the ’60s,” he says of the format. “And then I heard the kids are making EPs and thought, ‘That’s good!’”

“I think it means that, you know, you’re sitting still for a while. You rewind and you find out ‘I was a much better person then,’ or ‘this was working for me better then,’ he says. You don’t have to ever live in the past, but just check it occasionally.”

“Of course, I’m making all this up,” he jokes.

The four-song EP was co-written by a number of Starr’s pals, including Steve Lukather of the All Starr Band, Joe Williams of Toto, Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers, as well as many others, including his engineer and regular co-writer Bruce Sugar.

If there is a unifying theme to “Rewind Forward,” or any of Starr’s solo work, it is an unwavering hope that even the most trying situations can be overcome by peace and love.

His current tour, which began on September 17 in Ontario, California, and will culminate in Thackerville, Oklahoma, is for the autumn.

“A lot of people have said ‘That’s the last gig!’ And I say it after every tour and our children and my wife are fed up with me. ‘Oh, you said that last time,’” he jokes. And yet, he continues to hit the road because he simply loves it: “I get everything I need.”