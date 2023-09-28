Cardi B is in the hot seat.

After fans clamoured for years to see the rapper on “Hot Ones”, this week she finally appears on the show to test her will with spicy wings and even tougher questions.

“I’m setting myself up to have diarrhea,” she jokes off the top.

During the interview, Cardi talks about why she tries to keep pain and negativity out of her music as much as possible.

“A lot of people tell me that I should put my pain, my struggle in my music. A lot of my pains and a lot of my struggles or whatever the crap is going on, I feel like the masses might not be able to relate,” Cardi says.

“You know what I’m saying? Like, the masses might not be able to relate. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re tearing a new asshole on Twitter on me because I said this, this, and that!’ The average person is like, ‘Girl, shut up. I got work in the morning.”

As the spice levels intensify, Cardi has a harder and harder time, eating spoonfuls of cream to soothe her tongue.

“I just wanna go home to my kids,” she cries at one point.

One clip from the episode that’s quickly gone has Cardi talking about her love for U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor.

Cardi B talking about her love for FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt https://t.co/mntr12gW5A pic.twitter.com/T0rff8aMXN — Zito (@_Zeets) September 28, 2023

“I’m obsessed with World War II. I’m obsessed with just learning everything about it, so for me to just be in the same room that Churchill and FDR was discussing the nuke, it was just such a moment for me,” she says of a visit to the White House.