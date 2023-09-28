Jason Kelce is having a blast.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles player appeared on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP and talked about Taylor Swift showing up at his brother Jason Kelce’s NFL game on Sunday.

“It ended up she went to the game this week. So it was fun watching the whole world take it in,” Jason said.

Swift was there to cheer on her rumoured boyfriend, alongside the brothers’ mother Donna, as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs trounced the Chicago Bears.

“My reaction was, this is exactly what I think is gonna happen. She’s gonna go to the game, and the whole world’s gonna lose their godd**n mind,” he said.

He added of the reaction to his joke last week that he was “100 per cent sure” Swift and Travis were dating, “That’s exactly what I thought was gonna happen… 7:30 in the morning, I’m happy that WIP [the radio show] got the [publicity] for it, but I was just trying to be sarcastic.”

Last week, Jason had told the hosts on the same radio show, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world.”

He then added, “having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”