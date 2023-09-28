After acting with Meg Ryan in 2004’s “Against The Ropes,” Kerry Washington explained in her new memoir, “Thicker Than Water,” why she declined to play the “white girl’s best friend” role.

Washington portrayed Renee, Jackie Kallen’s best friend, who was portrayed by Ryan as the first and possibly most successful female boxing manager in history.

In an excerpt shared by Entertainment Weekly, Washington wrote, “In it, I played [Meg Ryan’s] coworker and confidante — this was becoming a new niche for me, the white girl’s best friend.”

In the book, she continued, “When Harry Met Sally” is, to this day, one of my top three movies of all time, so once I’d played Meg Ryan’s best friend, playing the role against anyone else would have been a lateral move. It’s not that I wanted to be the star of the film; I wanted my characters to be in a story of their own. I didn’t want to be an accessory to a white woman’s journey.”

