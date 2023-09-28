The Lady Gaga collab from The Rolling Stones’ forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, has been released.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Looks Defiant As Harley Quinn While Filming ‘Joker’ Sequel

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” also features Stevie Wonder, playing the piano, Moog and Fender Rhodes. Listen above.

The Rolling Stones’ new album, their first all-original work in 18 years, will be released on Oct. 20 through Geffen. The CD also includes performances by Paul McCartney, Elton John, former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman and the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts in addition to Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

A music video for lead single “Angry”, featuring Sydney Sweeney, was released earlier this month. Hackney Diamonds comes after the Stones’ 2016 studio album, the blues covers album Blue & Lonesome.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Mick Jagger called Lady Gaga “a really great singer,” adding that he had “never heard her sing quite that style before” when recording “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

The “Top Gun: Maverick” song “Hold My Hand,” which was nominated for an Oscar, was Lady Gaga’s most recent hit. She will appear in Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux” starring Joaquin Phoenix.