Ice Spice is speaking out about the controversial remarks Matty Healy made about her earlier this year.

The 23-year-old rapper, who’s been a fan of the 1975 — the English pop rock band that Healy is a lead vocalist for — since she was a teenager — and still is — opened up about Healy, 34, mocking her ethnicity during his February appearance on the podcast, “The Adam Friedland Show”.

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused. Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some sh*t like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’” Ice Spice told Variety for her new cover issue. “First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever.

The “Barbie World” rapper, who is of Dominican and Nigerian descent, then admitted: “The whole time, I didn’t really care.”

Ice Spice appears on the cover of Variety magazine. — Photo: Quil Lemons for Variety

“But that’s funny because I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course,'” she recalled of the star-studded New York Fashion Week event earlier this month.

“He apologized to me a bunch of times,” she added. “We’re good.”

Elsewhere in Ice Spice’s Variety cover, she talks about her rapid rise to fame, becoming BFFs with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, competiton in the industry, her debut album Like..? — released in January — and more.