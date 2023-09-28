Now that the Writers Guild of America strike is officially over, deals that were suspended are in the process of being reinstated.

Hours after the strike concluded on Wednesday, studio and streaming executives were busy at work, calling the writers and producers whose deals were withheld during the five-month stoppage. According to sources, as per The Hollywood Reporter, suspensions issued by Warner Bros. Television to top showrunners — including Greg Berlanti, J.J. Abrams and more — are being lifted by the studio, effective Thursday. Other studios have also began to lift suspensions, with the process likely to proceed through early next week.

Though, it’s unclear if the deals are being extended to make up for lost time when they were suspended, which, if not, could put writers and studios in a rocky situation. For example, if a deal expired over the summer, studios could decide not to add on the months of work that were missed — and the money that came with it. However, sources note that several top producers like Berlanti and Abrams have clauses in their deals that automatically make up for the lost time, clocking in hours to the back end of their deals.

Nonetheless, throughout the strike, not a single overall or first-look deal was completely cancelled under force majeure clauses that would’ve permitted studios and streamers to do, if they wanted to. Additionally, THR reported earlier this month that many studio and streaming sources said they still want to be in business with the deals that endured the strike. As for those that studios no longer wanted to pursue, execs said they were likely to let them expire instead of terminating them.

In the spring, shortly after the strike started in May, there was an initial wave of suspended deals, which included the majority of pure writer deals and major overalls, mainly those with producers who weren’t willing to offer non-writing services. Part of the first wave of suspensions were Mike Schur at NBCUniversal and both Chuck Lorre and John Wells at Warners.

Earlier this month, Warners suspended its remaining stable, including Berlanti, Bill Lawrence and Mindy Kaling, for three who had shows in postproduction. The move came as a means by the studios and streamers to cut costs during the prolonged strike. But, now that the strike has ended, deals are being quickly restored so that scripted series and films can get back to production as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes.