The world of entertainment is mourning the loss of one of its legendary actors, Sir Michael Gambon, known for his iconic portrayal of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” film series. The news of Gambon’s death has not only saddened fans across the globe but has also deeply affected those who had the privilege of working alongside him. Among them, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role of Harry Potter. The actor shared heartfelt words of remembrance and admiration for his late co-star. In a statement released by Radcliffe, he expressed his profound grief over Gambon’s death, stating, “With the loss of Michael Gambon, the world just became considerably less fun.” Radcliffe’s poignant words offered a glimpse into the camaraderie and joyous moments they shared on the set of the beloved film franchise. Radcliffe went on to pay tribute to Gambon’s remarkable talent, saying, “Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with.” He praised Gambon’s exceptional abilities as an actor but also highlighted the actor’s unique approach to his craft. “The thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job,” Radcliffe continued. “He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it.” Michael Gambon, from left, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Alan Rickman attend the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince”, in New York, on July 9, 2009. — Photo: AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File

One of the aspects that made Gambon stand out was his infectious sense of humour and playful demeanour. Radcliffe fondly remembered Gambon as an incredible storyteller and jokester, making the long hours on set enjoyable for everyone involved. He added, “His habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket.”

The bond between Radcliffe and Gambon grew stronger during the filming of the sixth instalment in the “Harry Potter” series, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”. Radcliffe described the experience of working with Gambon during this time as “more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be.”

Concluding his heartfelt statement, Radcliffe expressed his sadness at the news of Gambon’s death while also acknowledging his gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with such a remarkable actor and individual.

“I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him,” Radcliffe said, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many who had the privilege of crossing paths with him.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” a rep for the Irish-English actor said in a statement to Deadline. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

The official “Harry Potter” account on X, formerly known as Twitter, also paid tribute to the late actor in the wake of his death.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement read. “He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.”

Gambon notably stepped into the role of Dumbledore in 2004’s “The Prisoner of Azkaban”, taking over the part from the late Richard Harris after his 2002 death.

Upon hearing the news of his death, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films, posted a tribute to Gambon, writing, “So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert.”

Throughout his storied career, Gambon won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his roles in “Gosford Park” and “The King’s Speech”. He was also awarded four BAFTA Awards for his work in “The Singing Detective”, “Wives and Daughters”, “Longitude” and “Perfect Strangers”. His part in “Path to War” earned him nominations for both a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Gambon was also a highly regarded stage actor, nominated for a Tony Award for Skylight and winning three Olivier Awards for A Chorus of Disapproval, A View From the Bridge and Man of the Moment.

In 1999, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Miller, and son, Fergus Gambon.

