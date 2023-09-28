Travis Kelce had the perfect response after TV personality Mark Cuban asked Taylor Swift to break up with him.

During Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take”, Cuban — owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks — urged Swift to stop spending time with the NFL star so that she can get to know one of the guys on his team instead.

“Taylor, sorry if you’re listening, Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu,” Cuban said on the sports debate show.

A clip of the franchise owner’s remarks was shared to X, which Kelce reacted to with the ultimate good sport response.

“@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied to the tweet, joking that Cuban should sign Kelce to the team with one of the NBA’s short-term contracts, which temporarily gives teams extra help if there roster is open.

@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day! 😎 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2023

According to sources, Swift is planning to attend Kelce and the Chiefs’ next game on Sunday against the New York Jets.