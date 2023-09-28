Kylie Jenner is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm, and her latest look stunned in all the right ways.

The 26-year-old reality star stepped out for Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2024 runway show wearing a custom, crystal-encrusted halter-neck gown from the French brand that looked as if it were molded to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s body. The sequin-covered cream, Marilyn Monroe-esque dress featured a backless design, a scooped neckline leading to a keyhole-shaped cutout at the chest, along with subtle corset detailing to accent the mother of two’s figure.

The Schiaparelli gown hugged Jenner’s frame, fanning out at the bottom in a slight train. Jenner paired her gorgeous dress with dazzling earrings, a matching cream-coloured pair of the fashion house’s signature toe heels and a luminously tanned glow from Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa.

Photo: Instagram/ @KylieJenner

Photo: Instagram/ @KylieJenner

Jenner shared a video to Instagram of her preparing to leave for the show — held at the Italian Embassy in Paris — before heading out to watch her older sister, Kendall Jenner, walk the runway.

Kendall Jenner — Photo: Instagram/ @KylieJenner

In the video, the “Kardashians” star gets some last-minute touches to her hair and snaps some pre-show photos as she uses the viral audio from her 2019 Met Gala appearance to command, “OK, let’s go family. It’s showtime! It’s f**king showtime!”

“It’s Kylie’s era!!!!! Show time baby!” Alysa comments, as Jenner’s close friends, Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, praise her look. “Sickening,” Skye writes alongside Bieber’s heart-eyes emoji.

Kylie JennerSchiaparelli Show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2024, Paris Fashion Week, France – 28 Sep 2023. — Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jenner’s Old Hollywood bombshell look is reminiscent of her big sister’s infamous homage to Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian took the year’s theme of “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” literally when she made her grand entrance at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in one of Monroe’s most breathtaking looks. The mother of four sparkled in the Jean Louis dress that the late actress wore during her “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” performance.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” the 42-year-old reality star told Vogue at the time. “For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look.”

Kardashian completed the look with a perfectly coiffed, platinum blonde hairdo, telling the outlet that it took 14 hours to dye her tresses.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress and spent 14 hours dyeing her hair blonde. — Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

She explained that she was able to land the gown, which sold for $4.8 million at Julien’s Auctions in 2016 and was later acquired by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum, thanks to a personal connection. “I’m a big fan of auctions and I own several JFK pieces so I know the owner of Julien’s. He was able to connect me [with Ripley’s] and that’s how the conversation started,” she shared.

The “Kardashians” star originally tried on a replica for size before Ripley’s Believe It Or Not agreed to loan her the iconic look. It fit perfectly, but after receiving the original via private plane from Orlando, Florida, Kardashian noticed something was amiss. The dress didn’t fit.

“The dress was transported by guards, and I had to wear gloves to try it on,” she explained. “I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So, when it didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

It was then that Kardashian made it her mission to fit into the dress. With just a few months till the gala, the SKIMS founder started a strict diet. “I looked at them, and I said, give me three weeks,” she said. “And I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit it.”

A month later, she visited the Ripley’s vaults in Orlando for the final fitting, and this time, the dress fit like a glove.

“I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up,” Kardashian added.

While the mother of four worked for months for her Marilyn Monroe moment, she only ended up wearing the Jean Louis dress for a few minutes, changing into a replica once she made it up the museum’s famous stairs.

