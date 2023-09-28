AJ McLean has decided to run for mayor of Montreal for a hilarious reason.

While visiting the Canadian city on Thursday to kick off season three of the reality series “The Fashion Hero”, which McLean hosts, the Backstreet Boys member took a minute to point out a big issue in the city — its excessive amount of bright orange construction markers.

Photo: Instagram/ @AJ_McLean

In a video uploaded to his Instagram Story, the singer and dancer told his followers that he’ll be running for mayor because of a “serious problem” he “noticed” and shared the first thing he’ll do if elected.

“You guys have a serious problem with these orange cones,” McLean, 45, recorded himself saying on his camera phone as someone nearby filmed him making the video. “Like seriously, orange cones everywhere. So because of that, I’m gonna run for mayor of Montreal 2024–2025. AJ for Mayor!

“And as my first duty, I’m getting rid of the orange cones,” he continued. “We’re gonna make pink cones, and way less cones. Cones, cones, cones. The cones gotta go. Vote for AJ!”

“The Fashion Hero” features “renowned brands and their teams of industry changing models who are competing to be the next face of their ad campaign(s),” as per IMDb. Season three will see “22 contestants from all over the world take part in a series of challenges showcasing their unique personalities,” the show’s website outlines. “In the end, four will be chosen to participate in an international brand’s marketing campaign. However, only one winner will be chosen as the new face of ‘A New Kind of Beautiful’ TV series presented by ‘The Fashion Hero’.”